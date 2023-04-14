SHARON – The community rallied around residents of the State Towers apartments, who had their water shut off Wednesday because the landlord hadn't paid city sewer bills.
“This really means the world to me,” State Towers tenant Anna Martin said. “This means more than they’ll ever know.”
Members of the community brought cases of water to the residents, including from the Emerald Tablet metaphysical supply store in downtown Sharon, which delivered several cases Friday evening.
State Towers residents were in for a shock when they found out Friday evening that the Shenango Valley Urban League was willing to set them up with a hotel for a couple weeks.
The water was turned off Wednesday at the 50-unit State Towers apartment building at 632 E. State St., Sharon, due to non-payment of sewer bills.
Some residents did not know where to turn. Martin, who is disabled, does not have family close by and has nowhere to go.
Building manager Joe Fusco said the water was turned off because the tenants are not paying rent, which includes utilities, so he is unable to pay the sewer bill. Fusco said he has been waiting on the pandemic-era government-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program to pay a lot of his tenants’ rent bills.
The ERAP program is administered by the Shenango Valley Urban League and is a COVID pandemic relief program that helps renters pay rent and utilities. The second round of funding for $5.5 million started being disbursed to county residents in August.
Dr. Erin Houston, executive director of the Shenango Valley Urban League, said that multiple payments were already made to State Towers through the ERAP program and that the owners received a “nice amount.”
Houston is now using the ERAP program to help State Towers residents even further.
“We were working out some details today for available hotel rooms to accommodate residents,” Houston said. “We are prepared to do the ERAP registration for those residents this evening.”
Houston and her team were given space at the First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, next door to State Towers, and were headed down there Friday evening to inform residents.
“We’re going to go up there and knock on the door and let a resident know to let others come down,” Houston said. “We’re trying to move as quickly as we can to help the tenants.”
Residents will have to fill out an ERAP application, and would then be sent to a hotel for as long as needed. Houston guessed they could keep the residents in a hotel for a couple weeks.
“Depending on how quickly the water comes back on,” Houston said. “We’re going to see how this plays out. We’ll start with a couple weeks and go from there.”
ERAP is set to finish up at the end of this month, but Houston said there is enough funding available to help out State Towers tenants.
“Given the situation right now, we thought this might be an option, being that they’re without water, which is a necessity,” Houston said. “We’re just doing what we can with what we have available. This is at least going to help for right now.”
