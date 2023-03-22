PINE TOWNSHIP — Organizers of the Foust and McBride families fundraiser are overwhelmed by the support that continues to pour in.
“The community has been absolutely amazing and we couldn’t do it without them,” Salynn Lynn said.
The event will be this Saturday in Pine Township in memory of Justin Foust, 37, and Kendric McBride, 1, who died in a Jan. 30 house fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township.
It’s believed that Foust entered the burning home to look for the boy, and they were unable to escape.
Those living at the mobile home were Foust’s former wife Erica Foust, her fiance Justin McBride, the Fousts’ two older sons Gage and Cameron, and McBride and Erica Foust’s sons Justin and Kendric.
Nate Addleman, chief of Pine Township Engine Company, said on Tuesday that he has not received a final word on the cause of the fire, which destroyed the home.
Lynn, who calls Foust a “hero,” is friends with both families and said they’re doing as well as can be expected.
They will also be attending the fundraiser, which will be from 2 to 6 p.m. March 25 at the Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St. Ext.
There will be a spaghetti dinner with lots of desserts plus auctions, bake sale, music and a cornhole tournament. Bake sale and auction donations will be accepted through Friday.
Tickets for dinner are $10 for adults; $8 for ages 3 to 10; and free for 2 and under. Meals are dine in or takeout.
Auction items include gift cards for local businesses, a refrigerator, Pirates and Penguins tickets, themed baskets, meat packages and more.
It’s been a lot of work, but it’s for a good cause, and perfect for a rainy day if the forecast for Saturday is accurate.
“I know it’s going to be amazing,” she said.
Organizers do need more volunteers to help with parking. There will be overflow parking at Grove City Alliance Church.
Monetary donations for the family can be made at Grove City Area Federal Credit Union, and there are still spots open for the cornhole tournament.
Also on Saturday: the Grove City Foundation will be matching donations for the families up to $5,000. The foundation accepts donations through the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern Ohio; visit comm-foundation.org
Info: Contact Salynn Lynn at 724-992-0421 or visit “Benefit for the Foust/McBride Family” on Facebook.
