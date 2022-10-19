HERMITAGE – Soaring medical costs and the local economy were among the issues faced by Democrat Dan Pastore Tuesday night from area residents.
Meeting at the Hermitage municipal building, Pastore answered questions in his bid to unseat Republican Mike Kelly from the 16th Congressional District seat.
Around a couple dozen attended the event, which included Democrats in or running for office.
Monica Williams said cities like Farrell who have large Black populations that are economically struggling are often are ignored by state and federal officials.
Pastore responded that he was an Erie native.
“We have to pay attention to our disadvantaged cities,’’ he said. Enticing people to move into these cities demands a sound housing stock, he added.
Williams responded that communities like Farrell just need a little help.
“We don’t want handouts" Williams said, referring to getting government aid. "We can manage our own if we have it,’’
The cost of healthcare was discussed. Health insurance for many is way too costly, Pastore said. But he didn’t specifically say how costs should be cut, such as those with an $8,000 deductible.
“Those are people who can’t afford the Cadillac plan,’’ Pastore said. “People won’t see their doctor if they have a high co-pay.’’
During the session, Pastore said he supported legislation that protected abortion rights.
One man asked if the candidate would return civility back to disagreements between the two parties.
“I don’t care what political party you are,’’ Pastore said. “You’re part of the district.’’
He faced questions on high drug prices.
After the session Pastore said prescription costs is a hot issue that he hears from residents throughout the district.
Americans rank among the top worldwide users of medications. One idea promoted over the years is the U.S. demanding drug manufacturers give their lowest worldwide price for prescriptions to government programs, such as Medicare.
He wouldn’t firmly commit to the concept. But Pastore said it sounded like something he might favor.
His campaign hasn’t accepted political contributions from the pharmaceutical industry, Pastore said.
“I can tell you people are very, very angry about drug prices,’’ he said.
