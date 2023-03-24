HERMITAGE — It’s been about three months since Mark Longietti’s time in Harrisburg came to an end, but his service was not forgotten as a local banquet hall filled with people to honor the former eight-term state representative.
Thursday evening’s event, held at the Hickroy VFW Post 6166 in Hermitage, was organized by the Mercer County Democratic Party.
The event was not political in nature; representatives from both parties, local municipalities and community organizations came together to recognize Longietti’s 16 years representing the 7th Legislative District.
Longietti, a Democrat, chose not to seek re-election last year.
The event’s speakers included fellow Democrat and former state Rep. Chris Sainato, and Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks, who credited Longietti for his ability to work with people and for never missing state or local events.
Longietti, in turn, thanked God, his family, and the many people he’s met and worked with over the years, including his friends in organized labor.
He also thanked his wife, Tina, for her support, despite the time he spent on the road or dealing with difficult times.
“There were three things I wanted people to know: that somebody listened, that somebody cared, and that somebody tried to help,” Longietti said of his guiding principle as state representative.
Proceeds from the event were donated to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, which is in the process of fundraising toward a new building to replace the aging shelter on Broadway Avenue.
The shelter recently received a $425,000 grant, which will help close in on the project’s estimated $1 million total cost. However, shelter board President Duane Piccirilli said officials are still trying to raise the remaining funds.
Aside from ticket proceeds, visitors could make further donations during Thursday’s event toward the shelter. Piccirilli said the opportunity to share the shelter’s mission and building plans was “priceless” and thanked Longietti for choosing the spotlight the shelter.
In honor of Longietti’s efforts to support the shelter, a path near the planned building will be designated the “Mark Longietti Walking Trail,” Piccirilli said.
