FARRELL – Dr. April Torrence found a home for her cargo.
Best known as the founder and CEO of the Zion Education Center in Farrell, Torrence has embarked on another journey. A 20-foot-long steel cargo container plopped on Zion’s parking lot on Roemer Boulevard will house an educational center.
“It will be a small classroom with a literacy lab,’’ Torrence said.
A selling point for the 6,500-pound container is that it can be quickly refitted to hold electricity and a heating and cooling system. Certified teachers will conduct classes in the container year-round. Its small size is a bonus, she said.
“Some students need a small class to interact and learn,’’ Torrence said. She calls this container and project “Nali Kali,’’ which means "joyful learning" in a language spoken in India.
Converting the container is expected cost $35,000 and be completed in several weeks.
She’s also creating another venture – Steel City Enterprise. This business also will use cargo containers but for a much different purpose.
It will help local entrepreneurs grow and expand their skills beyond home-based businesses. Basically, it will serve as a business incubator.
“The incubation process will begin with our team of experts who will educate, mentor, coach and provide business incumbent strategies for our first cohort of entrepreneurs,’’ Torrence said.
More containers will be added, some on top of each other to house businesses and serve as homes. Similar container parks are in Cleveland and Philadelphia.
Aspen, Colo., an affluent town known for its skiing, has welcomed cargo containers transformed into houses for over a decade. Skyrocketing housing prices for many year-round residents is unaffordable but cargo container homes fills the void.
Torrence’s goal is to house these containers along Martin Luther King Boulevard in Farrell close to NLMK Pennsylvania’s steel plant.
“We would be able to tie in our new businesses with the history of steel,’’ Torrence said. She is working with the city on the project along with securing funding. If all goes as planned she envisions 10 to 20 cargo containers along the street.
Torrence was among the award winners featured at Thursday’s Mercer County Unit of the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet. She was bestowed the Frances Hooks Award.
Other awardees included Dante Marshall who was given the Beautification Award. Raised in Sharon and Farrell, Marshall now resides in Las Angeles as an artists. He has painted murals in Farrell, including one at the Zion Center.
“This is very humbling to get this recognition,’’ Marshall said at the event. “I’ve enjoyed finding out about the history of my hometown.’’
Annette Morrison, a Farrell High School graduate, was given the Community Service Award. As director of operations at the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell, she has served on a variety of local organization’s boards. Morrison raises funds for a poor family in Mexico. A young woman in the family is seeking to attend college.
“She works at a job in Mexico where she has to take 3 buses to get there,’’ Morrison said. “These are people who you really want to help.’’
Farrell native LaShay Nixon got the Next Generation Leader Award. Along with her cookie business, Nixon is the chief learning officer at the Community Arts Center in Farrell.
"It's so great to be in this community,'' she said.
