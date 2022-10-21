COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP – Mason Furka, 9, was all smiles when he leaped into the enclosed bounce house.
He smiled again when poking his head out of the bounce house's opening.
“This is his thing,’’ said Melissa Furka, his mother. “We can’t get him out of the bouncing house.’’
Mason was among dozens of children with autism who played Thursday evening at the Coolspring Corn Maze. Located on U.S. Route 62 in Coolspring Township, north of Mercer, the agritourism business hosted a “Sensory Friendly Corn Maze’’ for dozens of children with autism.
Formally called autism spectrum disorders or ASD, most know it as autism. The condition has no single symptom, but the most identified manifestations include anxiety in social situations and difficulty communicating and completing tasks.
Autism makes some oversensitive to stimulus, such as crowds, bright lights and noise.
The Coolspring Corn Maze event was on a weeknight, when crowds are smaller than on weekends. Lighting was kept at a minimum and the sound system, which normally plays music, was turned off.
Some children toured the corn maze with accompanied by at least one adult. One of the more popular attractions was walking through a structure resembling a 19th century Wild West fort.
While Mason has difficulty communicating verbally, he can let his parents know how he is doing with some words, sounds and hand gestures. Parents and other relatives of other children with autism also attended.
They weren’t the only guests.
About 30 college students studying special education at Grove City College and Slippery Rock University were on hand to observe and help.
Identifying children with autism isn’t always easy, said Katie Leckenby, an assistant professor at SRU’s special-education department.
“You have kids you would never know who are autistic,’’ said Leckenby, who attended the event. “They can get along with almost everyone.’’
Molly Castina was among the GCC students helping out on Thursday.
“We’re doing a lot of these events,’’ said Castina, a sophomore. “I wanted to be a part of this.’’
Like GCC, SRU students studying special-needs education observed how children with autism interact with others and how they played.
“I’ve always worked in child care,’’ said Kyra Pruszko, an SRU student. “I like watching them grow and teaching them.’’
Nathaniel Beggs of Grove City was among the younger children with autism enjoying himself.
“He wanted to come and play,’’ said Christina Beggs, his mother. “He likes to play outside.’’
