WEST MIDDLESEX — An upcoming fundraiser this weekend will let visitors play a few rounds of cornhole, win some prizes and fund school supplies for local students.
The tournament will be held this Saturday at Nancy’s Middlesex Tavern, 3453 Sharon Road, West Middlesex. Sign-ups will begin at 12 p.m., followed by the tournament at 1 p.m.
Sign-ups cost $20 per team, with teams consisting of two people.
Proceeds from the event will support Marla Makes A Difference, a nonprofit organization named in honor of Marla Pivarnik, a West Middlesex graduate who passed away in 2013 due to an accidental overdose on prescriptions.
Marla Makes A Difference was later formed to keep Marla’s memory alive, particularly her love of school and buying new school supplies every summer.
To that end, the organization raises money to purchase school supplies and distributes those supplies at the beginning of each school year, including at West Middlesex Area School District, where Marla was once a student.
There will also be a basket raffle, with donated items from local businesses including Claudia’s Hair Salon, Barris Supply, and Cottage Gardens, said Melinda Pivarnik, president of Marla Makes A Difference and Marla’s mother.
Trophies will be awarded to the tournament’s first and second place winners.
