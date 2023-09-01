CORRECTION
• In a caption published Friday, Margaret Patton was incorrectly identified as the president of the Jamestown Fair. She is president of Jamestown Area Historical Society.
• Under meeting notices published Friday, the location for Sawhill Retirees to meet on Tuesday should have been DJ's Greenhouse, 1004 E. Lake Road, Transfer. Reservations are required for lunch by contacting Roberta Bresnan, 724-588-7899, or email williambresnan@yahoo.com.
Commented
