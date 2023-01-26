MERCER – Mercer County Jail announced Danette Thomas as 2022 Correctional Officer of the Year.
Thomas was hired by the jail Oct. 11, 2005. She is a graduate of Sharon High School. She served for four years in the U.S. Army, participating in Operation Desert Storm, and received an honorable discharge in 1991.
“Whereas you consistently have grown into an outstanding corrections officer,” Peter Acker, president of the Mercer County Prison board read from a letter to Thomas. “You possess a strong work ethic and sense of personal accountability. Both of those qualities allow you to serve as a role model to the inmates and your fellow officers.”
Acker also stated that Thomas’ experience and dependability are extreme assets that have come to serve as a benchmark within the facility. Her day-to-day focus is based upon strong determination to do what best creates a safe environment for the staff and inmates.
“Whereas Officer Thomas has time and again proven herself to be of vital importance to the Mercer County Jail,” Acker stated. “Her personal drive has created a very strong skill set to cover multiple posts within the jail.”
“She has consistently chosen what is right over what is easy,” Acker stated. “She continues to assist the jail as we deal with the many obstacles corrections face.”
