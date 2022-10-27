SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP – As a costume maker, this is the scariest Halloween Jan Mitcheltree has ever seen.
“Normally I have hundreds of costumes rented out by now,’’ Mitcheltree said on Wednesday. “Right now I only have 21 rented out.’’
This isn't a supply chain disruption — she has 2,000 costumes at her fingertips.
Mitcheltree opened the business in 1984 out of her Sharpsville home and now operates at her new home in South Pymatuning Township.
This is the worst Halloween ever for her business, Mitcheltree said, with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago that put the kibosh on parties and lots of trick-or-treat events. She views that as an aberration.
“I did better last year and was expecting a really good increase in business this year,’’ she said.
Mitcheltree blames the nose-dive in rentals on two trends – cheaply made costume sold by seasonal stores, and the internet.
“The costumes here are so much better made than what you can get in the store,’’ she said. “And you can try them on here to make sure they fit. You can’t do that when you buy on the internet or most discount stores.’’
One feature she offers are large-size costumes.
“I do a lot of rentals for larger people,’’ Mitcheltree said.
Halloween always has been popular with kids who usually enjoy wearing a costume at school for a day and trick-or-treating in their neighborhood.
But adults have fallen in love with the holiday. It offers them a rare chance to live out their fantasies by donning costumes of real or imaginary characters.
“Flappers are popular for adult women, along with Cleopatra costumes,’’ Mitcheltree said.
The Michael Meyers character from the “Halloween’’ slasher movie series also has been a heavy-demand costume.
Assorted characters, including pirates and damsels in distress, are available.
Although she has a good selection for kids, Mitcheltree has concentrated on adult costumes. She said it's difficult to compete with super-cheap kids outfits sold at discount stores.
Kids costume rentals run as low as $10.
Over the years though Halloween costume trends for adults have undergone a dramatic change.
“People used to get dressed up in outfits for work,’’ Mitcheltree said. “Very few do that now.’’
Now 76, Mitcheltree rarely sews costumes from scratch anymore. She buys outfits from professional costume creators at trade shows.
Top-notch costumes for adults that she calls “mini-mascots’’ that include a panda, teddy bear and a bull frog have a $45 rental fee. Others such as a slick Elvis outfit are $35.
For all rentals, Mitcheltree charges a $20 deposit, which is refunded when the costumes are returned. Costumes must be returned the day after they are rented.
“I’m hopeful weekend Halloween parties will draw people in,’’ she said.
