MERCER – Mercer County Commissioner Timothy M. McGonigle plans to seek re-election to a third term.
The primary municipal election is May 16 and the general municipal election is Nov. 7. County commissioner elections are every four years. The three candidates with the highest vote tallies are the winners when the results are certified. Only two can be from the same political party.
McGonigle, of Hermitage, is the second county commissioner candidate to announce, and the first Democrat. Hermitage resident Ann Coleman, active in the Republican party, entered the primary race earlier this month.
Commissioner Scott Boyd said in December that he will not seek re-election. County Commissioner Chairman Matt McConnell has not yet made a formal announcement.
“It has been my honor for the past seven years to serve as your county commissioner here in Mercer County and I’m grateful to my constituents who have given me this opportunity,” McGonigle said.
McGonigle, a Democrat, was sworn into office January 2016. He was re-elected November 2019 along with Republican commissioners Matthew McConnell and Scott Boyd.
McGonigle said he believes that the board’s greatest accomplishment of the past two terms was managing the county’s affairs during a devastating worldwide pandemic.
“Navigating our county through 2020 and 2021 was fraught with challenges and our board stood up to all of those challenges,” McGonigle said.
In March 2022 the county was set to send more than $7 million of Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds back to Harrisburg, but McGonigle led the charge to convince his fellow commissioners and the Shenango Valley Urban League to keep those dollars.
“We have a great team here in Mercer County and it only took one meeting with my fellow commissioners and Dr. Erin Houston, president and CEO of the Urban League to get everyone on board,” McGonigle said.
Since that time, the county, through the efforts of the Urban League, has distributed more than $2 million of ERAP funding to our people in need.
“Those dollars were scheduled to be returned to Harrisburg for redistribution to other counties, but with the Urban League’s help, we found a solution to keep those dollars here,” McGonigle said.
McGonigle’s re-election campaign was his second run in as many years. In 2022, he sought the District 7 seat in the state House of Representatives vacated by the retirement of former state Rep. Mark Longietti.
Longietti endorsed McGonigle as his replacement, and he won the Democratic primary, but fell just short against state Rep. Parke Wentling in the general election.
During his time in the courthouse, the county has received two Governor’s Awards for Excellence. Commissioners restructured the debt at a lower interest rate while borrowing additional money to allow for bridge replacement.
They increased the general fund, lowered taxes twice, replaced vital infrastructure, took on capital improvements, including the courthouse roof, and addressed the ongoing drug crisis by creating the county’s first treatment court.
“Another achievement was the decision to increase by contract the number of mental health providers at the Mercer County Jail, the county’s largest population of mental health patients,” McGonigle said.
McGonigle said the commissioners also nurtured significant economic growth throughout the county and increased financial support to the county’s leading economic development arm, Penn-Northwest Development Corp.
“With their level of energy and vision, I feel that we are partnered with the right team to build upon our momentum,” McGonigle said.
McGonigle said it is important to note that commissioners have successfully invested millions of dollars to expand broadband to unserved and underserved residents. In addition to broadband, they have committed more than $18 million in American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade the county’s radio system to create an interconnectivity between fire, police and the four ambulance companies, something lacking in Mercer County for many years.
McGonigle said he has worked closely with his fellow commissioners and together they have made significant progress, such as providing critical dollars during the pandemic to both public and private schools, and to businesses both large and small.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished but we have so much more to do,” McGonigle said. “We have important work already slated for the next few years and some of that work is well under way. I’d like to be a part of that progress.”
McGonigle is running under the Democratic ticket, and as the minority party member on the board, he said it is important to work past petty differences because the unpredictable work of the county needs three level-headed commissioners working together.
“If we want our children to stay or come back to Mercer County, we must collaborate and coordinate, and identify our resources to develop a more attractive Mercer County with the best amenities Pennsylvania has to offer,” McGonigle said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
