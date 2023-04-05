MERCER – The Mercer County commissioners unanimously approved issuing more than a quarter-million dollars of opioid settlement funds to projects suggested by a special committee.
The fund will help pay for projects including psychological autopsies of overdose victims, in an effort to discover why people succumb to addiction and how to save lives.
Mercer County received $874,000 in 2022 in two payments as part of the opioid crisis settlement between local and state governments, and producers and distributors of opioids. The agreement will award the county a total of about $6.5 million over 20 years, in annual payments.
County officials formed the Mercer County Opiate Settlement Advisory Committee in May to recommend uses for the fair distribution of these funds. The committee would come to include several sub-committees.
The committee includes representatives of organizations including recovery centers, the county’s probation and parole and public defender’s office, Coroner John Libonati, the district attorney, and Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Amrhein.
Tracy Bornick, the single-county administrator for the drug and alcohol commission under the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission, leads the committee.
“We have been working very diligently to identify appropriate projects for the county that will really influence and help us continue to abate the opioid issue in the county,” Bornick said. “Be assured that people are working very diligently to distribute the money on projects that are not being duplicated anywhere else and that will really make an impact for Mercer County.”
Those projects include $24,000 for psychological autopsies, $120,400 for evidence-based treatment and recovery support at Mercer County Jail, and $110,000 for opioid-use counseling services at the jail, all approved by the commissioners.
Acker said the psychological autopsies, a one-year, trial program, will be generated with the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission to see why people overdose on opioids.
“To not only help us understand the reason for these overdoses but to help us with prevention going forward,” Acker said.
The idea of performing psychological autopsies came from the Overdose Fatality Committee, a subcommittee of the advisory committee, that has 10 members including the district attorney, people in recovery, and people whose adult children overdosed and died.
“Seven people have been pre-approved by the trainer to be able to go in and have family conversations after the overdose death has occurred,” Bornick said. “After the initial investigation is done, we will go in and talk to the family members, boyfriends, girlfriends, parents, siblings, and really look at what was happening with that individual who overdosed.”
The investigators will review overdose victims’ treatment history, support group history, and family history, Bornick said.
“And really look for what gaps may be occurring in the Mercer County treatment and support group system so we can really narrow our focus and try to put a stop gap in where we might be needing some extra measures.”
Once investigators have gone through the process of performing the autopsies, they intend to share information with the fatality group and the Overdose Prevention work group. If the work results in project recommendations, they will bring the idea to the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee.
Bornick said such committees have been formed around the state and the country, and those groups will share data.
“I think we’re a little unique because we’re the first ones I’m aware of who are going to be certified in psychological autopsies,” Bornick said. “The other programs are not, so I know that they’re interested to see what we think of the training and what happens out of our process.”
Acker said the coroner investigates every overdose drug death in the county.
In 2022, 53 people in Mercer County died from overdoses, compared to a total of 31 fatal overdoses in 2016. In 2021, Mercer County had a yearly high of 67 overdose deaths, with 45 in 2020, 43 in 2019, 51 in 2018, and 40 in 2017.
Acker said the coroner gets called to every death, examines the body, and generates the report. Various samples are sent off to private testing labs and the district attorney and his chief county detective review every one of the toxicology reports and reach out to the local police to see where their investigation has led.
When police are called to a scene, they talk to witnesses and that information gets incorporated into incident reports.
“So that’s a component of gathering the totality of the information on those overdose deaths,” Acker said. “Hopefully the psychological autopsies will be another component to have a better understanding as to what was going on.”
