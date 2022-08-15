PITTSBURGH — A Mercer County man is facing a federal charge after making online threats against the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Adam Bies, 46, of 23 Falls Road, Springfield Township, is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer, according to an affidavit unsealed Monday by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The affidavit indicates that the FBI National Threat Operations Section's Social Media Exploitation team, received a tip Aug. 11 from the MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor regarding threats posted by user "BlankFocus" on the social media site Gab.
Information provided by Gab to the FBI revealed the account was tied to an "Adam Kenneth Campbell," although chat logs also provided by Gab included the statement, "I use a fake name for my photography and Gab so that corporate Murica' can't google me out of a job."
Information provided by the Internet service provider Armstrong connected the account's Internet Protocol address to Bies and his Mercer County address.
Most of the threats were made in the days following the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home on Aug. 8 in Florida.
Law enforcement has reported receiving increased threats after the FBI served its search warrant against Trump, according to the Associated Press.
In one post on Aug. 11, Bies posted under his Gab account, "I'll shoot an SS officer in the head just as quick as I'd shoot a KGB officer in the head. Keep that in mind. There are plenty of other letters in the alphabet. Police state scum are police state scum. Period."
Several other posts — many of which contain obscenities — refer to federal agents as "scumbags" and says "I'm ready for the inevitable. once you accept reality for what it is instead of what you want or to be, you can move on with your life and get prepared for the inevitable outcome ... My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop. I will not spend one second of my life in custody."
Another post Aug. 10 said, "HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door."
During this time period, the FBI said Bies also posted that he had received an account warning from Gab regarding his posts, and challenged Gab owner Andrew Torba to ban him.
Federal court issued an arrest warrant Friday for Bies, according to court documents.
If convicted, Bies could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Those charged should be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
