An AmerisourceBergen Corp. office building in Conshohocken, Pa. A $26 billion settlement between the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and thousands of states and municipalities that sued over the toll of the opioid crisis is certainly significant, but it is far from tying a neat bow on the tangle of still unresolved lawsuits surrounding the epidemic.

MERCER – County commissioners have approved several appointments to the newly formed Mercer County Opiate Settlement Advisory Committee.

The committee was formed to recommend uses for Mercer County's share of opioid crisis settlement funds.

The agreement will award the county a total of about $6.5 million over 20 years, with annual payments. The first two payments of $874,000 total will be coming to the county this year.

Tracy Bornick, single county administrator for the drug and alcohol commission, will lead the committee.

“We added individuals throughout the recovery community, agencies that have knowledge of substance use disorders and issues that are going on in the community,” Bornick said. “I’m hoping to be able to pull a team together and have the first meeting in September.”

Commissioner Chairman Matt McConnell said the list of names is not complete.

“We’re still open for suggestions,” McConnell said. “We want to make sure this makes a difference.”

The terms of the settlement outline specific acceptable uses for the funds. Such uses include training for first responders or for youth for prevention purposes, providing Narcan to people who are uninsured, and providing treatment and recovery support services.

The billion-dollar settlement to Pennsylvania counties includes payments from the three largest pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, as well as manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson.

So far this year, 33 people in Mercer County have had fatal overdoses, compared to a total of 31 fatal overdoses in 2016. In 2021, Mercer County had a yearly high of 67 overdose deaths, with 45 in 2020, 43 in 2019, 51 in 2018 and 40 in 2017.

Appointed to the Opiate Settlement Advisory Committee:

Cathy Tinglum – Individual in recovery and Veteran’s Court mentor

Myron Bundrant – Owner, Resolutions Recovery Center

Dr. Scott Baker – Clinical director, Community Counseling Center

Tracy Weimer – Clinical supervisor, Rainbow Recovery & ROAR treasurer

Amy Landfair – Deputy director, PA Probation and Parole

Katie Walker – CYS administrator

John Libonati – Coroner

Peter Acker – District attorney

Autumn Johnson – First assistant public defender

Ronald Amrhein – Court of Common Pleas judge

Tracy Bornick – SCA administrator

