MERCER – With less than 60 days to Election Day, Mercer County officials warn residents about misleading election-related materials that do not come from the county election office.
Mercer County Director of Elections Thad Hall said interest groups are sending mailings warning that residents are not registered or needs to request a mail-in ballot.
“The only time we do mailing is if someone calls and requests forms, and for the mail-ins,” Hall said. “If people are getting forms in the mail, we want them to know it’s not from us.”
Hall said prior to an election, the election office may also send out notifications of polling place changes.
These mailings, he said, can cause a nuisance to county officials.
“The problem is that they’re sending this to everybody, then I get people calling my office or they submit duplicate information,” Hall said. “If they already have a request then we have to deny their request, then they’re all confused.”
He said the interest groups – usually using outdated mailing lists – because they want to make sure people are registered to vote.
“We want people to know they’re mailboxes are about to get flooded with mail,” Hall said.
Another reason the groups send out the mailings is because they really want voters to go with a mail-in ballot.
“They’re being a little deceptive by trying to get you to send in a mail-in ballot again,” Hall said. “They are just not using good data.”
Hall said if voters have questions about whether they are registered to vote or are scheduled to receive and absentee or mail-in ballot, they can check by going online to www.vote.pa.gov and selecting “Check Your Voter Registration Status.”
“The system will tell you if you are registered to vote and if you are signed up to receive a ballot by mail,” Hall said.
Mercer County residents can also contact the elections office at 724-662-7542 or at elections@mercercountypa.gov
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
