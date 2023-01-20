MERCER – Mercer County officials are starting the process of reassessing property values throughout the county for the first time in more than 50 years.
The reassessment of the 60,500 parcels in Mercer County has the potential to change owners’ real estate tax rates because the properties are going to be more accurately valued.
The county last reassessed property values in 1971.
County commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved advertising for requests for proposals for the County Real Property Assessment Project.
Deadline for receiving proposals is noon Thursday, March 30, at the county controller's office. The commissioners will open and announce the bids at their meeting that day.
Commissioner Matt McConnell said this is not a way to increase everybody’s taxes.
“This is for a fair assessment across the board,” McConnell said.
Cathy S. Herriott, chief tax assessor, said that the duty of the assessment office is for fair and equitable administration of the tax property system.
“The more efficient and accurate we are with our assessments, directly affects the proportionate share that each property owner pays in governmental costs,” Herriott said.
County officials put off the project for a half century because of cost. And it's not getting any cheaper.
“The cost is going to be significant,” McConnell said.
McConnell estimated that the could cost $70 per parcel. With 60,500 parcels in the county, the cost could be $4,235,000.
But McConnell said they have shaved close to a million dollars off the cost of the reassessment by updating county records.
“We have digitized our tax cards, and went out and bought an appraisal system,” McConnell said. “By having it in the database, it allows you to do it much quicker.”
McConnell also said property owners will not see anyone lurking around their property – who will most likely be wearing something that will make it known who they are – just yet. He and Herriott said the active assessment will not happen within six months or even a year.
“We’re shooting for two years by the time we get started,” Herriott said.
Bidding documents are available on the Mercer County website at www.mercercountypa.gov/rfp or from the Mercer County Chief Assessor, 4 Mercer County Courthouse, Mercer PA 16137, during normal operating hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.