HERMITAGE – As she walked among Tuesday night’s audience Rita Yannayon captured attention with a green, orange and white vest.
But this wasn’t an ordinary fashion show.
“When any of our data collectors comes to your home, they must be wearing a vest like this and have their Mercer County ID badge,’’ Yannayon, Tyler Technologies’ project manager said.
Tyler was hired by Mercer County to undertake its first property reassessment since 1971.
Tuesday was Tyler’s first of what is likely to be many public presentations of the reassessment process and what property owners can expect. About 35 attended the meeting held at the Hickory VFW.
Residents sometimes gruff responses at times on items given by Tyler presenters on what can increase the current, fair market value of homes.
That list includes:
• Patio
• Garage
• Porch
• Barn
• Finished basement
The number of bathrooms and bedrooms, along with the size of the property it sits on, can also affect the value of property.
But there are nuances. One example is that a patio must have a hard surface, such as concrete or pavers.
One man in the audience said he was surprised patios were included.
“My patio is 10 acres away from my home,’’ he said and asked if that counted.
Yannayon responded it would, but the calculations would take the distance into account.
A finished basement requires upgrades to the ceilings, floors and walls.
Tyler will also use recent sales prices of at least five similar houses in a property owner’s area to calculate value.
“We already have our data collectors out there,’’ Yannayon said.
The assessment will also include commercial properties.
Property owners don’t have to allow data collectors inside their homes and assessors will try to inspect properties during “normal business hours’’ Monday through Friday.
They will take exterior measurements of all buildings and improvements Yannayon said.
And they will ask homeowners to verify items such as the building’s year of construction and number of bathrooms and bedrooms. Items such as furniture or décor doesn’t influence the homes’ value.
If a homeowner isn’t available, the field assessors will leave a door hanger to fill out and mail back to Tyler.
Tyler will distribute tentative value notices between March and April 2026. Property owners can contact Tyler if they believe the valuation is wrong and give their reasons.
If Tyler’s response doesn’t satisfy the homeowner, they can file a formal appeal between August 2026 and October 2026.
The final reassessment is expected no later than November 2026.
A number of seniors expressed concern over how the reassessment will hit them.
Christina Thomas gave another view. The 27-year-old said she moved to Mercer County from Allegheny County three years ago because of lower cost housing and taxes.
“I left my place in Pittsburgh because I can afford this,’’ Thomas said.
Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle who attended the meeting responded that the area will continue to be attractive.
“We have a lower cost of living,’’ McGonigle said.
Information: empower.tylertech.com/Mercer-County-Pennsylvania.html
