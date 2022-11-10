The Mercer County salary board has approved a series of raises for county employees effective Jan. 1:
• 2.5 to 5% based on pay table level for all non-union employees associated with the professional and administrative non-union pay tables.
• 5% pay increases for all non-union employees associated with the technical and clerical non-union pay tables.
• 3.5% increase for all sheriff clerical and court per diem workers.
• 2.5% increase for all solicitors, part-time public defenders, part-time district attorneys, and coroner staff.
• 5% increase for all law clerks, part-time investigators (public defender and district attorney) and part-time election office workers/machine custodians.
A resolution to approve medical benefit premium payroll deductions for all non-union full-time employees remaining as Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield with a premium increase of 14.94% was tabled until the next salary board meeting.
