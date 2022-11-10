The Mercer County salary board has approved a series of raises for county employees effective Jan. 1:

• 2.5 to 5% based on pay table level for all non-union employees associated with the professional and administrative non-union pay tables.

• 5% pay increases for all non-union employees associated with the technical and clerical non-union pay tables.

• 3.5% increase for all sheriff clerical and court per diem workers.

• 2.5% increase for all solicitors, part-time public defenders, part-time district attorneys, and coroner staff.

• 5% increase for all law clerks, part-time investigators (public defender and district attorney) and part-time election office workers/machine custodians.

A resolution to approve medical benefit premium payroll deductions for all non-union full-time employees remaining as Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield with a premium increase of 14.94% was tabled until the next salary board meeting.

Tags

Trending Video

Melissa has been a news reporter for The Herald since 2013, covering breaking news, northern Mercer County, Sharon City schools and education. She is a 1992 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications.