COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Thomas Joseph Missory, 55, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charge of trespassing withdrawn.
Mykel Jajuan Altman, 29, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charge of disorderly conduct withdrawn.
Thomas Michael Mirizio, 61, of 115 Dutch Lane, Hermitage; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence held for court; released on own recognizance.
Michelle Sue Orlowski, 48, New Brighton, Pa.; Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and a traffic violation waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Steven Lashawn Wilson, 58, Sharon; Sharon police charge of retail theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Ke’sjon Zayquar Allen Smith, 21, Sharon; Sharon police charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16, aggravated indecent assault younger than 13, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact of a minor, and rape of a child waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
