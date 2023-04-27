COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Jason Jeremiah Zuppe, 31, Sharon; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault of an unborn child, strangulation, and assault withdrawn.
Ashley Nicole McNeill, 26, Sharon; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence, and reckless endangerment held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ky Lynn Keepler, 30, Sharon; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence held for court; released on own recognizance.
Jacob Allen Peretic, 26, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Brittany Diane Norcross, 34, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance charge withdrawn; sentenced to 2 years probation, fine, and court costs.
Nicole E. Coxson, 22, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of harassment; sentenced to 1 year probation, no contact with victim, must complete treatment as recommended by Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission, and court costs.
Aunya Jones, 24, of 39 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of attempted aggravated assault, assault, and resisting arrest held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Nicholas A. Bucciarelli, 23, Mercer County Jail; Sharon police charge of access device fraud held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Laurel L. Gardner, 61, Sharon; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance held for court; released on own recognizance.
Zhane N. Hambrick, 29, Farrell; Sharon police charges of assault, and aggravated assault; released on unsecured bond.
Brooke Ellen Howell, 35, of 900 Park Ave., Farrell; Sharon police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Neal Robert Engstron, 27, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence, making terroristic threats, and a traffic violation waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Tracy Lynn Tonkinson, 50, West Middlesex; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance held for court; released on unsecured bond.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Jennifer Lynn Deitz, 36, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, and possession with intent to deliver waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
