COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Daniel Denzel Askew, 27, of 293 Malleable St., Sharon; Sharon police charges of assault, strangulation, robbery, and theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond. Also pleaded guilty to a January case of Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Louis Yontya Brewer Jr., 28, Farrell; Sharon police charges of reckless endangerment, assault, and disorderly conduct withdrawn.
Braelin Jamar Hawkins, 19, of 727 Sherman Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person younger than 16 held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Morgan Elizabeth Gums, 40, of 311 Quinby St., Sharon; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Cory Edward Bacon, 35, Sharon; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Daniel Ormond Anderson, 51, of 431 North St., Sharon; Sharon police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; endangering the welfare of children charge withdrawn; released on unsecured bond.
Eugenia Shelton, 63, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs and fines of $457.25.
Dale Evans Ravenscraft, 45, of 16 Laird Ave., Wheatland, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct; criminal mischief, trespass, burglary, and public drunkenness withdrawn; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jhalil Harrison, 30, of 1040 Glenwood Drive, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 1 year probation, jail credit, no fine, and court costs.
Joshua Ryan Ruiter, 20, Mansfield, Ohio; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children, and assault withdrawn.
Jeffrey Hume, 36, Vienna, Ohio; Sharon police charges of strangulation, assault, resisting arrest, and communications with 911 withdrawn.
Gregory George Weidner, 36, of 1112 Beechwood Ave., Farrell; Sharon police charges of assault, resisting arrest, harassment, burglary, and trespass held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jamie Marie Rempuszewski, 36, of 269 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; sentenced to 1 year probation, no fine, and court costs.
Marie Elaina Hill, 49, Sharon; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Cortney Lynn Dejulia, 34, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of access-device fraud held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Autumn Gitzen, Butler; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ryan M. Ferrante, 32, Stoneboro; Hermitage police charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Ashley Ann Sternthal, 39, Hermitage; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of a controlled substance to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Cameo Haralson, 34, Greenville; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jaime Heasley, 45, of 456 Lorain Ave., Sharon; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Timothy J. Lambert, 57, Vienna, Ohio; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Andrew L. Aley, 21, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of marijuana; sentenced to court costs.
Casey Marie Johnston, 28, Mercer; Hermitage police charge of arrest prior to requisition sent to common please court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jamill Leontay Morgan, 24, Farrell; Farrell police charges of assault, endangering the welfare of children, and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Kiyon Lenn Matthews, 43, Hermitage; pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of harassment; assault charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, court costs, and no contact, direct or indirect, with the victim except for provided with the custody order.
Aaron Christopher Dancak, 41, Wheatland; Hermitage police charges of givine false identification to law enforcement officer, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Fletcher Hudson III, 22, New Castle; Farrell police charges of obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention on foot, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Brooke Lynn McCullough, 50, Mercer; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Marsell Lamar Holden, 32, Farrell; Farrell police charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Brian A. Collins, 34, Austintown, Ohio; Farrell police charges of strangulation, possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Lyndelle Harrison Jr., 20, Farrell; Farrell police charges of failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements and verify address or photographed as required held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Leslie T. Krauss Jr., 33, Sharpsville; Hermitage police charges of forgery held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Evan Richard Livi, 28, Sharon; Hermitage police charge of theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
