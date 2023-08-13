COURTS
Common Pleas
Judge D. Neil McEwen
HEARING COURT
Bryan David Howard, 49, Meadville, pleaded guilty to Edinboro police charge of possessing instruments of crime; charges of resisting arrest, evading detention on foot, theft from a motor vehicle, trespassing and loitering or prowling at night prosecuted; sentenced to 2 years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Gregory D. Lindey, 36, of 3472 Sharon Road, Lot 35, West Middlesex, pleaded no contest to district attorney’s office charge of endangering the welfare of children; sentenced to 3 to 23 months confinement, 5 years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Jordan Alan Miller, 19, Saegertown, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence, minor, and a traffic violation; underage purchase alcohol, restrictions on alcoholic beverages charges and three traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 48 hours confinement, to be served on house arrest, 5 months 28 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, fines and court costs.
James Meredith Moore Sr., 58, of 30 Leech Road, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence of a controlled substance charge and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Richard Allen Nelson, 49, of 8254 Superior St., Masury, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; driving under the influence charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours confinement to be served on house arrest, must attend DUI counterattack school, 5 months 27 days probation, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Cory Tirrell Odem, 35, of 1128 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, pleaded no contest to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence; habitual offenders and possession of drug paraphernalia charges and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 21 days to 6 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Katrina Marie Peterson, 37, of 120 Locust St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; driving under the influence; sentenced to 1 to 2 years confinement, 5 years probation, DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, fines and court costs.
Jasmin J. Pleasant, 31, of 407 Hoon Ave., Apartment 1B, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; restrictions on alcoholic beverages charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 5 days confinement, to be served on house arrest, 5 months 25 days probation, DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service.
