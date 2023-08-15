COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Aleatha Marie Barnes, 48, Sharon; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children waived for court; released on own recognizance.
Julia Ann Hall, 30, Greenville; Sharon police charges of assault and harassment held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kristen Marie Mahn, 37, St. Cloud, Fla.; state Office of Attorney General charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Rusty William Cousins, 50, Sharon; Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance waived for court; released on own recognizance.
Daniel J. Marmion, 74, Sharon; Sharon police charges of assault and harassment held for court; released on own recognizance; released on own recognizance.
Jb Ray Brown, 39, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; charges of making terroristic threats, obstructing the administration of law, assault and trespass withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, must complete veterans court program.
Clyde William Richards, 38, Sharon; Sharon police charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Michael Bradley Stull, 42, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of theft, theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kyle E. Tillery, 45, Sharon; Sharon police charges of forgery and theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Mark Allen McNulty Jr., 35, Sharon; Sharon police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, assault and disorderly conduct held for court; released on unsecured bond.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Cassandra Leatrice Evans, 31, Warren, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Thomas Wililiam Painter, 18, Slippery Rock; Hermitage police charges of disorderly conduct and conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Richard White, 57, Farrell; Farrell police charges of attempted assault, harassment and disorderly conduct held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Rebecca Lynne Cornell, 42, Sharon; Farrell police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
