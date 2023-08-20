COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell.
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Michael James King, 47, Farrell; Farrell police charges of theft held for court; released on non-monetary bond.
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Joshua Nickola Nichols, 41, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn; released on unsecured bond.
Gabrielle Marie Greene, 34, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of disorderly conduct; aggravated assault charge withdrawn; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Dustin Eugene Richards, 33, of 17 Hamburg Road, Greenville; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Willie Edward Jones Jr., 19, of 247 Baldwin Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Athena Annette Gallagher, 36, Sharon; Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
