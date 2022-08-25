COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Davonte Kai Juan Hyman, 27, Masury, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of two counts of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charges withdrawn; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Colon Eloy Santana III, 26, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of possession of marijuana and a traffic violation; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Travis William Torreance, 40, Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Christopher Lee Gilmore, 27, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of disorderly conduct; assault and harassment charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, mental health evaluation, fines and court costs.
Tanisha R. Norris, 43, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, current mental health treatment plan, and court costs.
Markeese D. Vickers, 22, Flint, Mich.; Hermitage police charges of conspiracy to commit theft and theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Deondre L. Moore, 22, Flint, Mich.; Hermitage police charges of conspiracy to commit theft and theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Ray Bordenick, 23, Carnegie, Pa.; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Ieasha Nay Jia Irby, 29, Farrell; Farrell police charge of contempt for violation of order or agreement sent to common pleas court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Cory A. Clark, 41, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of theft; sentenced to 1 year probation, drug and alcohol evaluations, fine, restitution and court costs.
Summer D. Rector, 44, Sharon; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Curtisy L. Hilton, 46, Wheatland; Hermitage police charges of retail theft and theft by deception held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Michael David Campbell, 35, Murrysville, Pa.; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Scott William Knapp, 42, West Middlesex; Hermitage police charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault without consent waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, 24, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of suspended license and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Donte T. Smith, 43, Cleveland, Ohio; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence and four traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
