Judge D. Neil McEwen
Shena Nicole Finley, 39, of 776 Baldwin Ave., Apartment B, Sharon, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charges of trespassing and theft; sentenced to 3 years probation and court costs.
Jermaine L. Kuhar, 44, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence; charges of reckless endangerment, having an accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest charges and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 10 days confinement to be served under house arrest, 1 year 11 months and 20 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Kayla Rayne Lightner, 25, of 22 W. Kidds Mill Road, Lot 14, Transfer, pleaded no contest to Hempfield Township police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 3 years probation and court costs.
Katrina Marie Peterson, 37, of 120 Locust St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; driving under the influence charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 to 2 years confinement to be served on house arrest, 5 years probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Veronica Lynn Pegg, 46, of 19 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of driving under the influence; resentenced to 5 days to 6 months confinement, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Jacob Aikins, 29, of 158 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, first offense, and accident involving damage to vehicle; driving under the influence charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours confinement, 5 months 27 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Stacia N. Brodie, 32, of 171 Canal St., Wheatland, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, first offense; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges withdrawn; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Antonio Carnell, 23, of 1395 Bolde Drive, Apartment 2B, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; driving under the influence of a controlled substance charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 90 days confinement, to be served on house arrest, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Judge Tedd C. Nesbit
Courtney Elizabeth Bowers, 29, of 1270 Stanton St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence, third offense; five traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 90 days confinement, subject to electronic monitoring, 4 years 9 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Kevin Corek Bryant, 27, Bailey, N.C., pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; driving under the influence charge and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement, released after serving minimum sentence, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Jeffrey Todd Greany, 58, of 340 Bestwick Road, Mercer, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, second offense and driving during suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, possession of drug paraphernalia charges and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to attend DUI counterattack school and pay court costs.
Jeffrey Green, 56, of 746 Fruit Ave., Apartment B, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, second offense; driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance charges and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 90 days to 5 years confinement, subject to electronic monitoring, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Dustin A. Kress, 46, of 147 Folk Road, Fredonia, pleaded no contest to Hempfield Township police charges of driving under the influence, fourth offense and driving during suspension; resisting arrest and restrictions on alcoholic beverages charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 10 days to 7 years confinement, to be released after serving minimum, subject to electronic monitoring, 100 hours community service and court costs.
Xazavier T. McMillan, 19, of 1590 Parke Drive, pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charge of assault; resentenced to 56 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, automatically paroled after serving minimum and court costs.
James W. Palm, 73, of 4146 Mapleton St., Jamestown, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; driving under the influence charge not prosecuted; 72 hours to 6 months confinement, subject to electronic monitoring, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Charles L. Roberts Jr., 55, of 1100 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, first offense; evading arrest or detention on foot charge and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Lashaii Marie Hadden, 36, of 223 Emerson Ave., Farrell, pleaded no contest to Farrell police charge of access-device fraud; unlawful use of a computer, theft and access device fraud charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 2 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement and court costs.
Leroy Smith, 41, of 107 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, pleaded no contest to Farrell police charge of theft; resentenced to 26 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement and court costs.
Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace
Dayla Lesean Clarke, 29, of 264 New Castle Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; tampering with evidence and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance not prosecuted; sentenced to 9 to 18 months confinement, can be served under house arrest, automatically released after serving minimum, required to obtain GED, 3 years probation and court costs.
Adam Richard Degroff, 43, of 1015 Tidball Ave., Grove City, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of carrying a firearm without a license; traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 2 years probation and court costs.
Rayanna Lynn Gash, 22, of 804 Spearman Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 9 to 18 months confinement, subject to electronic monitoring, automatically released after serving minimum, 3 years probation and court costs.
Michael David McCann, 40, of 12 N. Stateline Road, Greenville, pleaded guilty to South Pymatuning Township police charges of escape and flight to avoid apprehension and Hermitage police charge of false identification to authorities; resisting arrest charge and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 15 days to 24 months less 1 day confinement, released to parole when served minimum, 2 years probation and court costs.
Joshua Harold Milliren, 34, of 71 Fredonia Road, Mercer, pleaded no contest to state police charge of theft of lost property; tampering with evidence and theft charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 2 years probation, fines and court costs.
Jason E. Padgett, 46, of 308 McClure Ave., Apartment A, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, first offense, making terroristic threats and institutional vandalism; aggravated harassment by prisoner; sentenced to 6 to 24 months less 1 day confinement, to be served under house arrest, 5 years probation and court costs.
Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
Michael Eugene Chupak, 56, of 5 Lebanon Ave., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Edinboro police charge of driving under the influence; traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fine and court costs.
Melanie Lynn Edmonds, 49, of 20 Barret St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to state police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 1 to 3 years confinement, restitution, fines and court costs.
Josh Lee Hutchinson, 41, New Castle, pleaded guilty to Mercer police charges of theft and assault; robbery and harassment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 3 years probation and court costs.
Michael James King Jr., 23, of 2190 Homewood Drive, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of theft of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and accident damage to attended vehicle; sentenced to 2 years 6 months probation and court costs.
Matthew James Lambert, 50, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charges of making terroristic threats and assault; attempted burglary, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 162 days to 18 months confinement, paroled after serving minimum, 5 years probation and court costs.
Dustin Phillip Miller, 31, Butler, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence, fourth offense, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment and two traffic violations; flight to avoid apprehension, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia charges and nine traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 to 3 years confinement, 6 years probation and court costs.
Quendnemonual Saunders, 42, of 272 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of driving under the influence, first offense and possession of crack cocaine; 1 year 6 months probation, fines and court costs.
Timothy Ross Wise, 58, of 8 Dusty Lane, Grove City, pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of driving under the influence, first offense; driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 48 hours confinement, 5 months 28 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 20 hours community service, fines and court costs.
Legend Tel Barlow, 31, of 255 Brent Road, Grove City, pleaded guilty to state police charge of criminal mischief; disorderly conduct charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 year probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Meagen Marie Deitz, 35, of 273 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon, entered an Alford plea to Sharon police charge of aggravated assault; 3 to 18 months confinement, paroled after serving minimum, 3 years probation, $323 restitution and court costs.
Robert A. Jackson III, 34, of 108 Shenango St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Shenango Township police charges of driving under the influence, fourth offense, and driving during suspension, DUI related, second offense; three traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 10 days to 1 year confinement, paroled after serving minimum, 6 years probation, must complete treatment court, fine and court costs.
Aaron Levi Mansour, 30, Fowler, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 90 days confinement, to be served on house arrest, must attend DUI counterattack school, 4 years 9 months probation and court costs.
Antonino Ulyesses R. Mason, 49, of 1017 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, first offense; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia charges and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours confinement, to be served on house arrest, 5 months 27 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Jason A. McAllister, 28, Joliet, Ill., pleaded guilty to state police charge of fleeing or attempting to elude; indecent exposure charge and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 2 years probation and court costs.
Chad Eric Miklo, 41, of 523 S. River Road, Greenville, entered an Alford plea to state police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and endangering the welfare of children; sentenced to 27 to 56 months confinement, 4 years 6 months probation, 100 hours community service and court costs.
Scott Michael Morgan, 54, of 603 Main St., Jamestown, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence and accident damage to unattended vehicle charges and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours confinement, to be served on house arrest, 5 months 27 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 20 hours community service and court costs.
Melanie Faith Perna, 37, of 1102 Federal St., Farrell, entered an Alford plea to Farrell police charges of retail theft; resentenced to 4 to 8 months confinement, paroled the same day having served the minimum, 4 years probation, fines, restitution and court costs.
Kayla Lee Tustin, 36, Sheakleyville, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; resentenced to 90 days confinement, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Markeese D. Vickers, 23, Flint, Mich., pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of theft by deception; theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 4 years probation and court costs.
Melissa Kay Woods, 52, of 29 N. Race St., Apartment 201, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; sentenced to 6 months probation and court costs.
