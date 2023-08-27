COURTS
District Judge
Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Jennifer L. Pero, 32, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of criminal mischief; sentenced to 1 year probation, $1,000 restitution and court costs.
Jennifer Lynn Pero, 32, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of criminal mischief; sentenced to 1 year probation, $639 restitution and court costs.
Christopher Williams, 30, Mercer; state police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia charges and a traffic violation dismissed.
William Edward Phillips, 65, Sharon; Sharon police charges of assault, harassment and disorderly conduct withdrawn.
Josiah Malachi Page, 19, Sharon; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment and assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Fred Norman Shaffer, 77, Warren, Ohio; Sharon police charges of theft and misapply entrusted/government property withdrawn.
Brett Joseph Young, 36, of 538 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of furnishing drug-free urine; sentenced to fines and court costs.
Antonio Rodney Parrish, 24, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; receiving stolen property charge dismissed; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
