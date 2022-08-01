COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Terrance E. Parkinson Jr., 47, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 1 year probation, and jail credit in lieu of fines.
Robert Charles Mergel, 29, Sharon; Sharon police charge of assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Eric Jerrel Stewart, 32, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Marcus Anthony Horvath, 39, Sharon; Sharon police charge of assault withdrawn.
Aaron Demetrious Phillips, 29, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of possession of marijuana and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked; sentenced to 30 days probation, fine and court costs.
