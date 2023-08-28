Courts
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Jason Timith Riffle, 33, Masury, Ohio; Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content held for court; released on own recognizance.
Richard L. Odem, 58, of 712 Spruce Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges withdrawn; sentenced to no probation, fine and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Sylina Lee Anderson, 46, of 431 North St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of assault and reckless endangerment; aggravated assault charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 11 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 2 years probation, fines and court costs.
Larry B. Brenizer Jr., 53, of 49 Walter Road, Greenville, pleaded no contest to state police charges of attempted theft and possessing instruments of crime; charges of burglary, trespassing, loitering and prowling at night and criminal mischief not prosecuted; sentenced to 2 years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Mark Geoffrey Ferriss, 34, Royersford, Pa., pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of harassment; resentenced to 30 days to 1 year confinement, 1 year probation, fines and court costs.
Donald Lee Griffin Jr., 27, Butler, pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; resentenced to 121 days to 1 year confinement, 4 years probation, 25 hours community service, fines and court costs.
Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Christopher James Adams, 32, Houtzdale, Pa., pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of operating an methamphetamine lab; resentenced to 45 to 90 days confinement, to serve the maximum, and to pay fines and court costs.
Jakob M. Allshouse, 28, of 924 George St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; driving under the influence charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 72 hours confinement, 5 months 27 days probation, must complete DUI counterattack school, 10 hours community service and court costs.
Megan Christina Brown, 34, of 1515 Parke Drive, Apartment 1B, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of theft; resentenced to 86 days to 1 year confinement, to be paroled into an inpatient program, 4 years probation and court costs.
Jakob Nathanniel Crispen, 32, of 30 S. Front St., Apartment 101, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charges of possession of a controlled substance and retail theft; possession of drug paraphernalia charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 year probation and court costs.
Douglas Robert Ferguson, 44, of 200 Pershing Drive, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence; sentenced to 48 hours confinement, 5 months 28 days probation, must complete DUI counterattack school and court costs.
Brook Anna Giunta, 31, Volant, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 1 year probation, $637 restitution and court costs.
Chris Alan Gresley, 61, of 54 Wansack Road, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of driving under the influence; a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 48 hours confinement, must complete DUI counterattack school, 5 months 28 days probation and court costs.
Josh Lee Hutchinson, 42, New Castle, pleaded guilty to Mercer police charges of theft and assault; robbery, receiving stolen property and harassment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 3 years probation, $770 restitution and court costs.
Emce A. Jones, 61, of 325 Columbia St., Apartment 428, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence; two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation and court costs.
John R. King, 48, of 758 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence; a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 48 hours confinement, must complete DUI counterattack school, 5 months 28 days probation, community service waived due to work schedule and court costs.
Michael James King Jr., 23, of 2190 Homewood Drive, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of theft and reckless endangerment; charges of reckless endangerment and having an accident involving damage not prosecuted; sentenced to 2 years 6 months probation and court costs.
Keeling Eugene Newman, 59, of 200 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charge of corruption of minors; charges of endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault of a person younger than 13, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 year probation, no contact with three minor victims and court costs.
Alvin L. Porter, 23, Erie, pleaded guilty to Greenville police charges of theft and pleaded no contest to Greenville police charge of conspiracy to commit burglary; resentenced to 1 to 3½ years confinement, 6 years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Stephen Joseph Wagner, 48, Dunnsville, Va., pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of aggravated indecent assault; charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person substantially impaired, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of an impaired person, robbery and theft not prosecuted; sentenced to 3½ to 7 years confinement, must fulfill Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act registration requirements and pay restitution, fines and court costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.