COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Iko U. Bryan, 40, of 411 Cedar Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minor – sexual offenses, indecent assault of a person less than 16, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Maliek Clarke, 19, Sharon; Sharon police charges of indecent assault and defiant trespass held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Anthony Michael Munger, 32, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of unlawful restraint, making terroristic threats, false imprisonment, assault and disorderly conduct held for court; harassment charge withdrawn; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Collin Patrick Dempsey, 22, Sharon; Sharon police charges of giving false identification to law enforcement, receiving stolen property and access-device fraud held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Gordon M. Somerset, 54, Farrell; Sharon police charges of burglary, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, assault and reckless endangerment waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Samantha H. Spangler, 25, of 1110 W. Main St., Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of obstructing the administration of law and hindering apprehension held for court; released on own recognizance.
Dustin Dominic Fuchs, 24, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and five traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Lawrence Francis Madden, 51, Sharon; Sharon police charges of unlawful restraint and making terroristic threats held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Lawrence Francis Madden, 51, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; criminal mischief, harassment, and possession of marijuana charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, must maintain employment of 25 hours a week and have no criminal contact with the victim and pay fine and court costs.
Monique Elaine Moore, 50, Sharon; Sharon police charges of criminal trespassing, harassment, and criminal mischief waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jaret Anthony Donatelli, 23, of 646 S. Fourth St., Sharpsville; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Dylan Charles Thomas, 25, Sharon; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children withdrawn.
Lacey M. Mutdosch, 24, Sharon; Sharon police charges of endangering the welfare of children withdrawn.
Jennifer Brianne Eicher, 27, Sharon; Sharon police charge of assault withdrawn.
Casey D. McGivern, 58, Hubbard, Ohio; Sharon police charges of public drunkenness moved to non-traffic; assault, disorderly conduct and harassment charges withdrawn.
Summer Nicole Flickner, 37, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Linda Vance, 64, Hermitage; Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, driving under the influence of a controlled substance — combination of alcohol and drug — 4th offense, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and a traffic violation waived for court; released on own recognizance.
Troy Xaiver Adkins, 43, Sharon; Sharon police charges of assault and making terroristic threats withdrawn.
Tyrell Cebray Adkins, 24, Farrell; Sharon police charges of robbery and assault withdrawn.
Donovan Taiwan Arrington Sr., 28, of 265 Ridge Way, Sharon; Sharon police charges of violating prohibition from possessing a firearm — fugitive, assault and receiving stolen property held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Natasha Mae Willingham, 33, of 752 Sherman Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charge of endangering the welfare of children held for court; endangering the welfare of children charge withdrawn; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Samantha Brianne Bish, 30, of 465 Jamisonville Road, Butler, pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, sentenced to 5 days confinement, court costs and 5 months 25 days probation.
Joshua John Kellar, 42, of 642 N. Broad St., Grove City, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, sentenced to 72 hours confinement, court costs and 5 months 27 days probation; pleaded guilty to operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, no further penalty; other charges dismissed.
Danielle Renee Ratti, 34, Tarentum, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, sentenced to 72 hours confinement, court costs and 5 months 27 days probation.
Joshua David Kachik, 38, Grove City, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, sentenced to 72 hours confinement, 5 months 27 days probation and court costs.
Ryan James Martin Sr., 41, Sharon, pleaded no contest to statement under penalty, sentenced to 1 year probation; pleaded no contest to excessive litigation, sentenced to 1 year probation and court costs; pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, sentenced to 1 year probation and court costs; other charges dismissed.
Destiny Lynn Peterson, 26, Grove City, pleaded guilty to selling liquor to minor, sentenced to 1 year probation and court costs.
Kristen L. Stark, 27, Youngstown, pleaded no contest to endangering the welfare of children, sentenced to 7 years probation and court costs; other charges dismissed.
