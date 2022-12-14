COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
James Bert White III, 29, Farrell; Sharon police charge of criminal trespass held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Khalid Brockman Jr., 18, Sharon; Sharon police charge of making terroristic threats, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, and defiant trespass held for court; criminal trespass charge withdrawn; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Richard Allen Nelson, 48, Masury, Ohio; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence, and driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content held for court; released on own recognizance.
Karen McCrumb, 68, Sharon; Sharon police charges of bad checks, and theft by deception withdrawn.
Lamarr Frederick Weaver, 51, Farrell; Sharon police charge of retail theft moved to non-traffic.
Chantelle Antwan Scott Jr., 25, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana charges, and three traffic violations withdrawn; released on unsecured bond.
Matthew James Dick, 41, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Jacob Allen Peretic, 26, Sharpsville; Sharpsville police charges of rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Donatello Farrow, 29, Sharon; Sharon police charges of burglary, trespass, and theft waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Ryan Nathaniel Burns, 37, Sharpsville; Sharon police charges of retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.