COURTS
Common Pleas Judge
Tedd C. Nesbit
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Benjamin Joseph Kachik, 38, of 1573 County Road, 154 Glenwood Springs, Colo., pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; sentenced to 72 hours to six months confinement, must attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Christopher Robert Allen, 36, of 49 Hewitt Road, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to a Shenango Township police charge of possession with intent to deliver; sentenced to six to 12 months confinement, two years probation, and fines and court costs.
Ashley Marie Bottenfield, 36, of 75 N. Walnut St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to a Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to six months probation, shall attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Lyndelle D. Harrison Jr., 19, of 340 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver, and pleaded guilty to a Farrell police charge of flight to avoid apprehension; sentenced to two years probation, and fines and court costs.
William Austin McKnight, 41, of Altoona, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of terroristic threats, assault, and theft by unlawful taking; re-sentenced to one day to two years less one day confinement, two years probation, and fines and court costs.
Lawrence Miller, 62, of 704 Federal St., Farrell, pleaded no contest to Farrell police charges of disorderly conduct and harassment; sentenced to one year probation, and fines and court costs.
Randy Jerome Norris, 41, of 333 Liberty St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of burglary, criminal trespass and indecent exposure; sentenced to 12 months to 50 years confinement, and fines and court costs.
Shane Steven Temple, 34, of 158 Clinton St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to a Hermitage police charge of resisting arrest and pleaded guilty to Greenville police charges of assault and strangulation; re-sentenced to 20 days to two years less one day confinement, two years probation, and fines and court costs.
Justin Matthew West, 33, of 309 Water St., Jamestown, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charges of driving under the influence and institutional vandalism; sentenced to one year probation, shall attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Brett J. Young, 35, of 1705 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to four Hermitage police charges of retail theft; sentenced to 21 days to two years less one day confinement, five years probation, and fines and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge
Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Charlene Laura Allen, 77, of 8222 Roberts St., Masury, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; sentenced to 90 days confinement, four years and nine months probation, must attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Logan Thomas Bean, 36, of 183 Bradley St., Jackson Center, made an Alford plea to state police charges of assault and resisting arrest; sentenced to two years probation, six to 12 months confinement, and fines and court costs.
Marcus Wade Gilliland, 37, of 325 Milliken Ave., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; sentenced to one year confinement, six years probation, shall attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Alexandro Antonio Goncalves Ferreir, 32, of 9 Holden St., Apt. 3, Boston, Mass., pleaded guilty to a state police charge of possession with intent to deliver; sentenced to six to 18 months confinement, three years probation, and fines and court costs.
Anthony Jack Patterson, 30, of 418 Oak St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to a Pymatuning Township police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to five days confinement, five months 25 days probation, shall attend DUI Counterattack School, shall perform 25 hours community service, and fines and court costs.
Alyssa Blakeley, 26, of 77 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, pleaded no contest to Sharpsville police charges of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors; sentenced to four years probation, shall not have any contact with the victim, shall not change addresses or leave the district without prior written approval, shall perform 15 hours of community service, and fines and court costs.
Danielle N. Canady, 38, of 112 Hazen Place, Sharon, was found in contempt of a Sharon police charge of a protection from abuse violation and two Hermitage police charges of protection from abuse violations; re-sentenced to 20 days to six months confinement, and fines and court costs.
Denzel Rashaun Kane, 25, of 7413 Tioga St., Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to a state police charge of driving under the influence.
Kevin G. Keryan, 53, of 387 Wengler Ave., Sharon, pleaded no contest to a Farrell police charge of strangulation; sentenced to not less than one year less one day to two years confinement, five years probation, shall not have any contact with the victim, and fines and court costs.
Dylan Lee Neiswonger, 30, of 3095 E. State St., Lot 40, Hermitage, made an Alford plea regarding Hermitage police charges of assault and aggravated assault; sentenced to 227 days to 18 months confinement, four years probation, shall have no contact with the victims, and fines and court costs.
Ajubah Sackor, 34, of 1269 Cedar Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; sentenced to one to two years confinement, five years probation, shall perform 10 hours community service, and fines and court costs.
Terry Lee Tobin, 46, of 24 Union St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville police charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft by deception, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
Nicholas E. Davis, 27, of 66 Sherrard Ave., Greenville, pleaded guilty to a Hempfield Township police charge of defiant trespass; sentenced to 148 days to one year confinement, and fines and court costs.
Jordan Arthur Buxton, 30, of 708 Broad St., Saegertown, pleaded guilty to state police charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prohibited texting in a moving vehicle; re-sentenced to 30 days to six months confinement, shall attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Franklin Manuel Brea, 44, of 49 N. Broadway Apt. 4D, Yonkers, N.Y., pleaded guilty to a state police charge of possession with intent to deliver; sentenced to 11 1/2 months to 23 months confinement, and fines and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge
Daniel P. Wallace
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Carter Brandon Camp, 42, of 795 Fairman Ave., Indiana, Pa., pleaded guilty to a state police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 72 hours to six months confinement, shall attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Ayodele Mawi Johnson, 40, of 494 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, accident involving death or personal injury, and driving during suspension, and pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of driving under the influence, and driving during suspension; sentenced to two to four years confinement, three years probation, and fines and court costs.
Michelle C. Porterfield, 19, of 425 New Castle Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of strangulation and assault; sentenced to two years probation, to have no contact with the victim, and fines and court costs.
Jessica L. Shaddinger, 37, of 1012 Washington St., Farrell, pleaded no contest to Farrell police charges of two counts of endangering the welfare of children; sentenced to 16 to 32 months confinement, three years probation and fines and court costs.
Kenneth P. Dame, 56, of 34676 Douthett Drive, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to a Greenville police charge of harassment; sentenced to one year probation, to not have any contact with the victim, to not enter a certain property, and fines and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge
D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Rodney A. Cunningham II, 35, of 762 Gaylord Ave., Masury, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; re-sentenced to 28 days to one year confinement, and fines and court costs.
Shena Nicole Finley, 38, of 611 Spruce Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to a Hermitage police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 11 to 23 months confinement and five years probation.
Joseph Owen Jordan, 36, of 2 Station St., Hermitage, pleaded guilty to a Greenville police charge of harassment; re-sentenced to 15 days to one year confinement, shall have no contact with the victim, and fines and court costs.
Eric Kline, 40, of 374 N. Perry Hwy., Mercer, pleaded guilty to a state police charge of prohibited possession of a firearm; sentenced to three to six years confinement, and fines and court costs.
Christian James Morrow, 52, of 1007 W. College Road, Alliance, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a Grove City police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 51 days to one year confinement, three years probation, shall perform 25 hours community service, shall attend DUI Counterattack School, and fines and court costs.
Roger Joseph Alexander, 45, of 611 Teall Ave., Apt. 1, Syracuse, N.Y., pleaded guilty to a Farrell police charge of criminal trespass; sentenced to 32 days to one year confinement, and fines and court costs.
Shakia Nicole Torres, 32, of 801 Fruit Ave., Apt. 4, Farrell, pleaded guilty to a Sharon police charge of false reports; re-sentenced to one year probation, and fines and court costs.
