COURTS
Common Pleas Judge
Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Robert Lee Greer Jr., 46, of 120 S. Mercer St., Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 5 days confinement, 5 months 25 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Brian Michael Grilli, 35, of Allegheny County Jail, Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months confinement; must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Jacob Dillan Liska, 27, Marietta, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 60 days probation, $174.99 restitution, and court costs.
George W. McNary, 70, Hookstown, Pa., pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content; driving under the influence charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 48 hours confinement, 5 months 28 days probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, restitution, and court costs.
Shane Steven Temple, 34, of 158 Clinton St., Greenville, entered an Alford plea to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of criminal trespass; Alford plea to district attorney’s office charge of escape, and Alford plea to sheriff’s department charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; charges of flight to avoid apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless endangerment not prosecuted; sentenced to 9 to 18 months confinement, 4 years probation, and court costs.
Raymond Wallace Terry, 55, of 1224 Negley St., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence; restrictions on alcoholic beverages charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 5 days confinement, 5 months 25 days confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, 10 hours community service, fines, and court costs.
