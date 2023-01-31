COURTS
Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Pooja Amin Vandyck, 46, Chicago, Ill.; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence and a traffic violation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Alonzo Daivon Harris-Mitchell, 25, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jermaine L. Kuhar, 43, Youngstown, Ohio; Farrell police charges of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, having an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property and two traffic violations held for court; fleeing or attempting to elude officer, and resisting arrest charges withdrawn; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Teleia Yovanovich, 76, Greenville, Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Douglas Robert Ferguson, 33, of 200 Pershing Drive, Farrell; Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence held for court; Eugenia Shelton, 63, of 288 New Castle Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jaden Dwayne Howell, 18, of 109 Emerson Ave., Farrell; Sharon police charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit trespass, and conspiracy to commit theft held for court; taken to mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Robert Joseph Robinson, 29, Sharon; Sharon police charges of risking a catastrophe, disorderly conduct, and harassment held for court; released on unsecured bond.
