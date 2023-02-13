COURTS
District Judge
Travis P. Martwinski
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Jaden Dwayne Howell, 18, of 109 Emerson Ave., Farrell; Sharon police charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit trespass, and conspiracy to commit theft held for court; taken to mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Marcus A. Hall, 30, of 541 Lorain St., Sharon; pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to deliver charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, jail credit in lieu of fine, and court costs.
