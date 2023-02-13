COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Marcus A. Hall, 50, Sharon; Sharon police charges of making terroristic threats, robbery, criminal mischief, and assault held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Chris Alan Gresley, 61, West Middlesex; Sharon police charge of driving under the influence and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Lucas William Robert Keck, 22, Sharpsville; ztate police charges of rape, rape of a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and strangulation waived for common pleas court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Justin Andrew Grossman, 34, Sharon; ztate police charges of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors waived for common pleas court; released on unsecured bond.
Robert Joseph Robinson, 29, Sharon; Sharon police charges of risking a catastrophe, disorderly conduct, and harassment held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Sylina Lee Anderson, 46, Sharon; Sharon police charge of aggravated assault held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Duane Alvin Myers, 45, of 109 N. Irvine Ave., Sharon; pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; assault charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, jail credit in lieu of fine, and court costs.
