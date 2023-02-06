COURTS
District Judge
Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Preston Vaughn Bowser, 19, Greenville; Hermitage police charge of theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Roxsanne E. Relic, 37, New Castle; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Leroy McDonald Higgins, 51, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Royce Bill Dewitt Satchell, 33, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Kenindrel Abram, 44, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of assault, and harassment held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Israel Richard Daye, 24, Farrell; Farrell police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, prohibited possession of a firearm, stalking, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Karen Lynn Shelatree, 40, Hermitage pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, court costs, and must comply with current drug and alcohol treatment plan.
District Judge
Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Anthony T. Phillips Jr., 22, of 1980 Kieffer Drive, Farrell; Sharon police charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, theft and conspiracy to commit theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Effie Renae Leonard, 44, Sharon; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and two traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Rebecca Lynn Noble, 40, Greenville pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; possession of a controlled substance charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.
Monique Moore, 50, Sharon; Sharpsville police charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Shylear Waymay Person, 26, of 342 Orchard St., Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, assault, and terroristic threats held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Eugenia Shelton, 63, of 288 New Castle Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
