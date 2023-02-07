COURTS

District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Daelyn Nicole Pronesti, 36, Butler, Pa.; Hermitage police charges of harassment and making terroristic threats held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Nicholas Douthit, 64, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Andrew L. Woods, 68, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.

John R. King, 48, Sharon; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Ryan Christopher Ayers, 29, Warren, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of disorderly conduct and harassment held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Juan Carlos Lebron, 34, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.

Michael Andrew Mettee, 23, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.

Emodja E. Ivy, 20, Wheatland; Hermitage police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.

District Judge Travis P. Martwinski

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Christian Fonteboa, 18, Sharon; Sharon police charges of assault, resisting arrest, harassment, endangering the welfare of children, prohibited possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and making terroristic threats waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.

Ryan Cortez Sanders, 35, Sharon; Sharon police charge of prohibited possession of a firearm held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.

Michael Bernard Flugher, 43, Warren, Ohio; Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and three traffic violations held for court; released on own recognizance.

Jessica Hernandez, 39, New Castle; Sharon police charge of criminal mischief withdrawn.

Shawnte Ali Mosley, 42, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of theft from a motor vehicle; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.

Robert Thomas Coulter, 22, Harrisville, Pa.; Sharon police charges of burglary and theft held for court; theft charge withdrawn; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.

