COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Daelyn Nicole Pronesti, 36, Butler, Pa.; Hermitage police charges of harassment and making terroristic threats held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Nicholas Douthit, 64, Sharon; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Andrew L. Woods, 68, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
John R. King, 48, Sharon; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ryan Christopher Ayers, 29, Warren, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of disorderly conduct and harassment held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Juan Carlos Lebron, 34, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Michael Andrew Mettee, 23, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Emodja E. Ivy, 20, Wheatland; Hermitage police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Christian Fonteboa, 18, Sharon; Sharon police charges of assault, resisting arrest, harassment, endangering the welfare of children, prohibited possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and making terroristic threats waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Ryan Cortez Sanders, 35, Sharon; Sharon police charge of prohibited possession of a firearm held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Michael Bernard Flugher, 43, Warren, Ohio; Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and three traffic violations held for court; released on own recognizance.
Jessica Hernandez, 39, New Castle; Sharon police charge of criminal mischief withdrawn.
Shawnte Ali Mosley, 42, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of theft from a motor vehicle; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.
Robert Thomas Coulter, 22, Harrisville, Pa.; Sharon police charges of burglary and theft held for court; theft charge withdrawn; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
