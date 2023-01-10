Courts
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
Devon Eric McCormick, 22, of 1526 Charles St., Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of giving false identification to law enforcement; obstructing the administration of law charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.
Wayne Scott Sailar, 46, Sharon; Sharon police charges of having an accident involving damage to attended vehicle and two traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Demarco Shantel Damon Hosch, 27, Sharon; Sharon police charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, and aggravated assault waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jeffrey Ray Pumphrey Jr., 38, Sharon; Sharon police charge of trespass held for court; released on unsecured bond.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
