COURTS
Common Pleas Judge
Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Michael Kevin Berlandi, 58, Lakeville, Mass., pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages charges, and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Timothy Ryan Douglas, 37, of 57 Wasser Bridge Road, Greenville, pleaded no contest to state police charges of unlawful contact with a minor; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 25-year sex-offender registration, 7 years probation, no contact with victim, fines, and court costs.
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Jennifer Lynn Pero, 31, Hermitage; pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of harassment; sentenced to one year probation, and fines and court costs.
Jonathan Aaron Archie, 28, Farrell; Sharon police charges of driving the influence and driving during suspension held for court; released on own recognizance.
Justin B. Eastlick, 35, Hermitage; Sharon police charges of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Daniel Denzel Askew, 26, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, assault, robbery, two counts of theft by unlawful taking and assault held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Christopher Lee Gilmore, 27, Farrell; Sharon police charges of assault and criminal mischief withdrawn; released on unsecured bond.
Jarrell Jermaine Holloway, 46, Farrell; Sharon police charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, criminal trespass, assault, discharging a firearm at random, and discharging of firearms waived for court; confined to Mercer County Jail.
Edward Jermaine Thomas, 38, Youngstown, Ohio; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children withdrawn; charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, unlicensed carrying of firearms, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, assault, reckless endangerment and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence waived for court; confined to Mercer County Jail.
Rahn Early Owens Jr., 37, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; confined to Mercer County Jail.
Cory James Leon Croll, 23, Hermitage; Sharon police charge of obstructing the administration of the law withdrawn; pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and driving during suspension; sentenced to one year probation and fines and court costs.
Aaron Samuel Atkinson, 32, Clarks Mills; pleaded guilty to a Sharon police charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; charge of marijuana possession withdrawn; released on own recognizance.
Bobbie Ann Keasey, 38, Sharon; Sharon police charge of institutional vandalism of an educational facility withdrawn; pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct; sentenced to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Brad Andrew Laverty, 44, Sharon; pleaded guilty to a Sharon police charge of possession of a controlled substance; charge of possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn; sentenced to one year probation and fines and court costs; released on unsecured bond.
District Judge
Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Wayne Sailar, 46, of West Middlesex; Farrell police charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest held for court; confined to Mercer County Jail.
Joshua W. Johnson, 32, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and public drunkenness held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Brad William King, 37, Butler; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol content is 0.02 or greater while license is suspended, exceeding the speed limit by 20 mph, improper left turn, and driving under the influence with the highest rate of alcohol held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Thomas Charles Dawson, 20, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Renee L. Aszalos, 55, Sharon; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Antoine Tarron Baker, 25, Sharpsville; Farrell police charges of burglary and assault held for court; confined to Mercer County Jail.
Donald Wayne Irby, 60, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of unlawful restraint and assault held for court; confined to Mercer County Jail.
Joshua W. Johnson, 32, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of assault and strangulation held for court; released from Mercer County Jail after posting bail.
Dariann N. Evans, 25, Warren, Ohio; Farrell police charge of possession of a controlled substance withdrawn; pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to one year probation and fines and court costs.
Kenneth Curtis Evans, 29, Masury, Ohio; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance and period for requiring lighted lamps withdrawn; pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; released on own recognizance.
Stanley Keith Brown, 38, Sharon; Hermitage police charge of contempt for violation of order or agreement sent to common pleas court; confined to Mercer County Jail.
