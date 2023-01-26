COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Curtis Lamont Newby, 36, Sharon; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Taysja Whitehead, 28, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, trespass, conspiracy to commit trespass, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Deandre Darnelle Rivers, 32, Farrell; Farrell police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Stacia N. Brodie, 32, Wheatland; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence held for court; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges withdrawn; released on unsecured bond.
Andrew Charles Seamons, 35, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of arrest prior to requisition sent to common pleas court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Tori L. Porterfield, 27, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, trespass, conspiracy to commit trespass, conspiracy to commit theft, and criminal mischief held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jose Enrique Figueroa, 18, Youngstown, Ohio; Farrell police charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Antonino Ulyesses R. Mason, 48, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Jason C. Talbert, 27, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Shannon Leigh Cooney, 37, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Susanne L. Klamer, 76, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Christopher M. Rust, 26, Beavercreek, Ohio; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Tamara Vitullo, 51, Leetonia, Ohio; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Israel Richard Daye, 24, Farrell; Farrell police charge of contempt for violation of order or agreement sent to common pleas court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Alonzo Daivon Harris-Mitchell, 25, Farrell; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Brian M. Weir, 26, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of disorderly conduct; evading arrest on foot, false identification to law enforcement, and resisting arrest charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.
