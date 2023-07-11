COURTS
Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Aaron J. Greene, 28, Brook Park, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of carrying a firearm without a license; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Ronnie J. Kollar, 47, Wampum, Pa., pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 90 days confinement, credit for 100 days, eligible for house arrest, $1,500 fine, must attend DUI counterattack school, 5 years probation, and court costs.
Leslie Thomas Krauss, 33, of 48 S. Fifth St., Sharpsville, pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 5 days to 6 months confinement, must attend DUI counterattack school, fine, and court costs.
Patrick Laux, 22, of 465 Grant St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of theft; sentenced to 58 days to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 10 years probation, and court costs.
Kahyla Marie Lee, 34, of 312 Mercer Ave., Farrell, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; sentenced to 1 to 2 years confinement, may serve minimum on house arrest with electronic monitoring, 5 years probation, fines, and court costs.
Shawna Shadia London Manago, 30, of 605 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, pleaded no contest to Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, assault, false identification to law enforcement, and driving during suspension; sentenced to 10 days to 2 years confinement, having served minimum, paroled the same day, 2 years probation, fines, and court costs.
Freddie A. McCune, 37, of 811 Ravine Place, Sharon, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charge of indecent assault of a person less than 16; must register with SORNA for 25 years; sentenced to 45 to 96 days confinement, 30 days probation, and court costs.
Robin Anita McRoberts, 44, of 3155 Pitts Road, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charges of driving under the influence, and driving during suspension; sentenced to 13 days to 6 months confinement, having served minimum, paroled the same day, must attend DUI counterattack school, fines, and court costs.
Jim Miller, 46, of 469 S. Otter St., Mercer, pleaded guilty to state police charge of terroristic threats; sentenced to 5 years probation, must enroll in a Domestic Violence Intervention Program, and court costs.
Anthony Michael Munger, 33, of 314 Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, pleaded no contest to Sharpsville police charges of unlawful restraint, and assault; sentenced to 3 years probation, must enroll in a Domestic Violence Intervention Program, no contact with victim, and court costs.
