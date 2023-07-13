COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Benjamin Drew Carlson, 33, Grove City; Sharon police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and three traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Aiden Patrick Tighe, 20, Sharpsville; Sharon police charges of accident involving damage to to attended vehicle or property and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Christian Emanuel Robinson, 21, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Tanisha Roche Norris, 44, Sharon; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence and two traffic violations held for court; released on own recognizance.
Paul Daniel Law III, 48, Sharon; Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct moved to non-traffic; assault charges withdrawn.
Dewayne U. Williams Jr., 46, Sharon; Pa Bureau of Dog charge of dogs not validly registered waived for court; released on unsecured bond.
Richard Lee Hice Jr., 40, Masury, Ohio; Sharon police charges of carrying a firearm without a license and three traffic violations waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Travis Jordan Womer, 32, Sharon; Sharon police charges of unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person less than 16 waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Hailey Alexis Losey, 21, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
John Paul Swartz, 34, Hermitage; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Lora Anna Podralski, 59, Sharon; Hermitage police charge of retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Reginald McKeithan, 35, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of theft and trespass; burglary and receiving stolen property charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine and court costs.
