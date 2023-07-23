COURTS
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Amber Rawn Johnjulio, 34, Pulaski; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Alex Vernell Scales, 26, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Brittany J. Vance, 31, Hermitage; Hermitage police charge of assault held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Alexander Shaffer Hall, 37, Springdale, Pa.; Hermitage police charges of theft and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Raymond P. Taylor, 23, Sharon; Hermitage police charge of theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Wendy Kay Whitehall, 54, of 440 N. Summit Road, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to state police charge of endangering the welfare of children; sentenced to 2 years probation, and court costs.
Giovanne Anselee York, 39, of 104 Wallis Ave., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charges of terroristic threats, and resisting arrest; aggravated assault, attempted institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 24 months less 1 day confinement, credit for 41 days served, 5 years probation, undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations, and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Kevin Alan Gran, 44, of 36 Riley Road, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, and driving during suspension; carrying a firearm without a license charge, and two traffic violations not prosecuted; sentenced to 5 years probation, and court costs.
Matthew James Dick, 42, of 476 Georgetown St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 6 months probation, and court costs.
Alex Jordan Edinger, 40, Altoona, Pa., pleaded no contest to Sharon police charge of terroristic threats; terroristic threats, and harassment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 3 years probation, and court costs.
Donatello Farrow, 29, of 776 Baldwin Ave., Apartment B, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of trespass, and theft; burglary charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 192 to 2 years less 1 day confinement, and court costs.
