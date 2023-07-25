COURTS
Common Pleas
Judge Tedd C. Nesbit
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Emodja Eli Ivy, 21, of 447 S. Stateline Road, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of possession a controlled substance with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm without a license; resentenced to 1 year less 1 day to 2 years less 1 day confinement, 4 years probation, 196 days credit for time served and court costs.
Pamela Marie Dayton, 53, Campbell, Ohio, pleaded no contest to Grove City police charge of endangering the welfare of children; terroristic threats charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 19 months to 5 years confinement and court costs.
Rahn Early Owens Jr., 37, of 217 Second Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to a Hermitage police charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 1 year less 1 day to 24 months less 1 day confinement, 1 year probation, 190 days credit for time served and court costs.
