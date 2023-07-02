COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Lawrence Kenneth Steele, 48, unknown address, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness charges withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.
Nicholas A. Yurkovich, 30, Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, assault and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Kyren Dazhmir Martin, 24, Warren, Ohio; Sharon police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, corruption of minors, and a traffic violation waived for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Dmontez Marquis Owens, 20, Warren, Ohio; Sharon police charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation held for court; released on own recognizance.
Dayla Lesean Clarke, 30, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and corruption of minors held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Maurice Cantrell Moore, of 765 King St., Sharon; Sharon police charges of obstructing the administration of law, and two traffic violations held for court; released on own recognizance.
Latesha C. Hubbard, 45, Hermitage; Sharon police charges of driving under the influence and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Tabitha A. Barr, 44, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; charge of resisting arrest withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, fine, and court costs.
Barbara Roberson, 74, of 484 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charges of assault and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Alayah Manning, 22, of 1075 Cedar Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Christopher Elon Council, 38, Sharon; Sharon police charges of carrying a firearm without a license and violating restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Amber L. Moore, 33, of 329 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation withdrawn; released on unsecured bond.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Lori S. Loos, 58, Farrell; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence at highest rate of blood-alcohol content held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Ashlynn Nicole Colwell, 23, Meadville; Hermitage police charge of theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Alicia Rae Wiseman, 39, Hubbard, Ohio; Hermitage police charges of retail theft and evading arrest on foot held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ian L. Borders, 33, Warren, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.
Edward Allen Green Jr., 37, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.
Tony Joseph DeJulia Jr., 37, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to a Hermitage charge of disorderly conduct; strangulation, assault, and harassment charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, must comply with current mental health treatment, must complete an anger management course, fine, and court costs.
Bo Williams, 36, New Castle, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.
Tori Lyne Porterfield, 28, Hermitage, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of giving false identification to law enforcement; possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, must undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with recommended treatment, fine, and court costs.
Ruth Inez Somerville, 21, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of disorderly conduct; assault charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, ordered not allowed on Shenango Park Apartments property except to go directly into certain units, and to pay fine and court costs.
Michael O. Shreffler, 27, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of disorderly conduct, and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kimberly Ann Hogue, 38, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Kevin Washington, 20, Youngstown, Ohio; Farrell police charges of arrest prior to requisition sent to common pleas; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
April Weaver, 39, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of making terroristic threats, assault, and reckless endangerment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
James Everett Artrup, 34, New Castle; Hermitage police charges of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Marina Candice Burns, 38, New Castle; Hermitage police charges of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Sutton Trowbridge, 35, Stoneboro; Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence and a traffic violation held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Marcus Hames, 30, Hermitage; Hermitage police charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on unsecured bond.
John Robert Krivosh, 57, West Middlesex; Hermitage police charges of driving under the influence, having an accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, and a traffic violation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Jessica Rose Norred, 37, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and retail theft held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Ciavash David Montazeri, 25, Canfield, Ohio; Farrell police charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Travis William Torreance, 41, Sharpsville; Hermitage police charge of driving with a suspended driver’s license moved to traffic court; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn.
William Bagnall, 32, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; released on own recognizance.
