COURTS
Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Zachary Dale Blake, 21, of 1899 B Perry Highway, Volant, pleaded no contest to state police charge of having unlawful contact with a minor; charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare, and indecent assault not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 months to 2 years less 1 day confinement, $600 restitution, no contact with minor, 2 years probation, not to be automatically paroled at the end of minimum time served, fines, and court costs.
Peter John Crawford, 63, of 24 S. Fourth St., Sharpsville, pleaded guilty to Sharpsville police charges of robbery, and aggravated assault; robbery, terroristic threats, and strangulation charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 12 years confinement, credit of 19 days, no contact with victim, restitution, and court costs.
Nathan A. Donahue, 36, of 374 N. Perry Highway, Lot 92, Mercer, pleaded guilty to Hempfield Township police charges of having an accident involving damage to attended property and driving during suspension – DUI related; traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 60 days probation, fines, and court costs.
Eric Wendel Edinger, 38, of 59 Anderson Road, Greenville, pleaded guilty to state police charge of assault; harassment, and terroristic threats charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 2 years probation, shall attend Alcoholics Anonymous for Narcotics Anonymous meetings weekly for 60 days, have no contact with victims, and pay court costs.
Scott William Knapp, 43, of 54 Burrows Road, West Middlesex, pleaded no contest to Hermitage police charge of indecent assault; aggravated indecent assault charge not prosecuted; sentenced to 9 to 18 months confinement, no contact with victim, and court costs.
Kahyla Marie Lee, 34, of 312 Mercer Ave., Farrell, pleaded guilty to state police charge of driving under the influence; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 to 2 years confinement, minimum to be served on house arrest; 5 years probation, fines, and court costs.
Robin Anita McRoberts, 44, of 3155 Pitts Road, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charges of driving under the influence and driving during suspension; charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a habitual offender not prosecuted; sentenced to 13 days to 6 months confinement, paroled after serving minimum, must attend DUI counterattack school, must enroll in intensive outpatient treatment program, fines, and court costs.
Gabriel Allen Queener, 32, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charges of solicitation to intimidate a witness or victim, and aggravated assault; criminal solicitation – taking a bribe, criminal solicitation – obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit perjury, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, and reckless endangerment charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 12 years confinement, and court costs.
Edward H. Speller Jr., 32, of 6 Alhambra Place, Apartment 201, Greenville, pleaded no contest to Greenville-West Salem Township police charges of trespassing and attempted theft; burglary, robbery, and unlawful restraint charges not prosecuted; sentenced to 6 to 12 months confinement, may serve sentence on electronic monitoring, 1 year probation, and court costs.
Robert William Young, 68, of 405 N. Darby Road, Hermitage, pleaded no contest to Sharon police charge and Hermitage police charges of retail theft; resentenced to 80 to 162 days confinement, and court costs.
