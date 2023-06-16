COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Caleb Jordan Rabold, 27, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of marijuana; sentenced to court costs.
Tamara J. Boitnot, 65, Perrysburgh, Ohio; Sharon police charge of theft withdrawn.
Franky Michael Mikulski, 29, Hermitage; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault, trespass, assault, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and reckless endangerment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.