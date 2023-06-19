COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Isaac C. Fields, 49, Farrell; Sharon police charges of access-device fraud held for court; released on own recognizance.
Dustin Robert Mihalson, 31, of 501 Hull St., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 month probation, and court costs.
Don O’Shea Shomo, 37, Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation and assault withdrawn.
Curtis Lee Seay, 26, Sharon; Sharon police charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, abandoning vehicle on highway, and four traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
Joshua Imani Morales, 23, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Johnny Frank Coleman, 45, Sharon; Sharon police charges of strangulation, assault and harassment held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Derrick Lash Sallett Jr., 19, Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest or detention on foot, tampering with evidence, and a traffic violation held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Samantha Jo Wertz, 33, of 370 Wise Road, Jamestown; Sharon police charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Trevon Darnell Kitt, 27, Sharon; Sharon police charge of assault withdrawn.
Francis Leland Owens III, 41, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and trespass charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Catlin Forrest Sansone, 36, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana charges withdrawn.
Robert Douglas Negrea, 33, of 437 Delaware St.; Sharon police charges of assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment held for court; released on own recognizance.
Russell Mark Richards, 47, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of harassment; making terroristic threats, assault, and harassment withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, must complete a mental health evaluation, no contact with victim, and court costs.
Xzabian Arvel Savage, 45, West Middlesex, Sharon police charge of assault withdrawn.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Alex J. Appod, 32, Atlantic, Pa.; Farrell police charges of conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to receiving stolen property, and access device fraud held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Angelo A. Jackson, 25, Austintown, Ohio; Farrell police charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence at highest rate of blood alcohol content, person not to possess firearm – fugitive, and two traffic violations held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Arthur Lee King II, 21, Sharon; Farrell police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana held for court; released on own recognizance.
Eric Haze King, 32, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of strangulation and assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
