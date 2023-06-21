COURTS
District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Thomas C. Lowe, 46, Sharon; Sharon police charges of aggravated assault, assault, harassment, and terroristic threats withdrawn.
Lawrence Kenneth Steele, 48, of 187 Logan Ave., Sharon; Sharon police charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness held for court; possession of drug paraphernalia charge dismissed; released on own recognizance.
Noah William Schubert, 18, Hermitage; Sharon police charges of theft, and receiving stolen property held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
George A. Bilunka Jr., 54, of 941 N. Water Ave., Hermitage; Sharon police charge of assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
Marissa Lynn Puhac, 33, Sharon; Sharon police charge of harassment moved to non-traffic court; assault, and disorderly conduct charges withdrawn.
Daequon A. Hasan, 23, Hermitage; Sharon police charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful posession of firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, and a traffic stop held for court; receiving stolen property charge dismissed; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to pay $250,000 bond.
Byron Benjamin Evans, 21, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of assault; burglary, and harassment charges withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.
Serena Elizabeth Kustelega, 21, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of marijuana; sentenced to court costs.
Codey Nathaniel Bourgeois, 29, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of disorderly conduct; resisting arrest, and public drunkenness charges withdrawn.
Alyssa Kay Powell, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of assault; harassment charge withdrawn; sentenced to court costs.
Dennis Ray Weber, 41, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; public drunkenness, and possession of a controlled substance charges withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
Schwan T. Santos, 42, Sharon, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 1 year probation, and court costs.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Demaund Reason Robinson, 23, Farrell; Farrell police charges of strangulation, assault, and aggravated assault held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Reginald A. McKeithan, 35, Sharon; Farrell police charge of a traffic violation moved to traffic; two traffic violations and a charge of having an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle withdrawn.
Khalid Idem Brockman, 40, Sharon; Farrell police charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, possessing an instrument of crime, make repairs or sell offensive weapon, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Jessica Rose Norred, 38, Sharon; Hermitage police charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.
